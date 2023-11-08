Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Sells 115,653 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 115,653 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 26.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.5% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 40,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 33.2% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.6% in the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.3% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 6,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

NYSE:SLB opened at $53.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.77. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.73 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLB has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.36.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $355,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,717,077.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $28,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,664,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $355,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 188,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,717,077.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,250 shares of company stock worth $6,441,505 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

