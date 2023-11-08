Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Raises Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 49,465 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $27,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in Honeywell International by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,278 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 13.1% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $535,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.75.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:HON opened at $186.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $220.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.05%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

