Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Purchases 25,669 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 46.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 81,069 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 25,669 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Markel Corp boosted its position in Walt Disney by 2.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $263,713,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. United Bank grew its stake in Walt Disney by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Walt Disney by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $113,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DIS opened at $84.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.96 billion, a PE ratio of 68.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $118.18.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.40.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

