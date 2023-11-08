Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Invests $6.74 Million in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,735,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSA. Haverford Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.9% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 4,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 28.1% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 5.9% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $247.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $262.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.60. The company has a market cap of $43.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $233.18 and a 1 year high of $316.48.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 45.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Storage in a report on Saturday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.83.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

