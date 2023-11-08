Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Has $30.38 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 46.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,623 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.0% of Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $30,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cincinnati Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,749,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 10,438 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% in the second quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 17,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,867,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 80.9% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,169 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 118.6% during the 2nd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE:MA opened at $389.02 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $315.15 and a 12-month high of $418.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $398.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $390.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $868,595.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $868,595.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.72, for a total value of $50,165,355.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,179,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,544,697,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 533,424 shares of company stock worth $208,638,072 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

