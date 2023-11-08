Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Acquires 28,192 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 398,511 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,192 shares during the period. Visa makes up 3.2% of Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in Visa were worth $94,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 20,003 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc acquired a new stake in Visa during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Haverford Trust Co increased its holdings in Visa by 4.9% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 25,323 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,014,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Trust raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the second quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 40,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,510,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 8,799 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.67.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,100 shares of company stock valued at $17,368,639 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $243.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.32 and a 1-year high of $250.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $238.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.71%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

