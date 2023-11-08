Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Acquires 24,155 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 198,919 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,155 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 3.2% of Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $95,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 484,233 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $232,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 7,991 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 118,270 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $56,845,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNH stock opened at $537.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $498.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.63. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.68 and a twelve month high of $554.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $510.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $495.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.64%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,173.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at $282,084,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.30.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

