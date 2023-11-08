Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AVID. B. Riley lowered Avid Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $27.05 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut Avid Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.05 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Northland Securities cut Avid Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.22.

Avid Technology Price Performance

Shares of Avid Technology stock opened at $27.04 on Friday. Avid Technology has a 1-year low of $19.78 and a 1-year high of $33.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Avid Technology had a net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.20%. The business had revenue of $108.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.48 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avid Technology will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 81,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Avid Technology by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Avid Technology by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Avid Technology by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Avid Technology by 5.4% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution in the United States and internationally. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

See Also

