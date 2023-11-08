Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Ashford from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Shares of Ashford stock opened at $5.66 on Friday. Ashford has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $17.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.99.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ashford stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.56% of Ashford worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

