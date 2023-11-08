Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 24th.

Applied DNA Sciences stock opened at $0.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average of $1.24. Applied DNA Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $1.93.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 43.47% and a negative return on equity of 83.47%. The company had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AMH Equity Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 76.3% in the third quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 587,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 254,232 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 111.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 26,793 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 28,897 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 83,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 20,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 180.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 48,700 shares in the last quarter. 17.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

