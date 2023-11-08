Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

AMPE stock opened at $2.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.84. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $13.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.33.

Get Ampio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,996,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,578,000 after buying an additional 61,269 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,307,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 77,822 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,430,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 66,375 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 998.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,035,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,138 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. 3.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Read More

