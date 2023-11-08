Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
AMPE stock opened at $2.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.84. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $13.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.33.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Ampio Pharmaceuticals
Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
