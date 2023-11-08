American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AEL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial cut American Equity Investment Life from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.38.

NYSE:AEL opened at $53.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.10. American Equity Investment Life has a 52 week low of $28.05 and a 52 week high of $54.44.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $851.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.06 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 600.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, EVP James Louis Hamalainen sold 16,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total value of $866,343.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,597.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP James Louis Hamalainen sold 16,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total value of $866,343.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,597.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 97,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total transaction of $5,244,720.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 563,299 shares of company stock valued at $30,415,632. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 12.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 72,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 8,175 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 15,909 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,317,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,512,000 after buying an additional 49,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in American Equity Investment Life by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

