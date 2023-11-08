Adlai Nortye Ltd.’s Quiet Period Will Expire on November 8th (NASDAQ:ANL)

Adlai Nortye’s (NASDAQ:ANL – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, November 8th. Adlai Nortye had issued 2,500,000 shares in its public offering on September 29th. The total size of the offering was $57,500,000 based on an initial share price of $23.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Adlai Nortye in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Adlai Nortye stock opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. Adlai Nortye has a 1-year low of $7.82 and a 1-year high of $19.30.

Adlai Nortye Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies in the United States and Mainland China. Its lead product is AN2025, a pan-phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinomas.

