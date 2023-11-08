Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 247,933 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 247,933 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $9,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in Newmont by 177.5% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Newmont by 1,462.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. CIBC downgraded Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Argus decreased their price target on Newmont from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Newmont in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Newmont from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.05.

Newmont Price Performance

NEM stock opened at $36.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.61 and its 200-day moving average is $41.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a PE ratio of -35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.41. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $34.81 and a 1 year high of $60.08.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -155.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $219,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,177.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $219,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,177.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $439,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,218,516.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,049 shares of company stock worth $1,901,528. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Featured Stories

