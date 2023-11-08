9,800 Shares in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Acquired by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 104,195.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,364,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,192,621,000 after buying an additional 132,237,142 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $646,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,690 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,745,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $500,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,695 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 16,569,305 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $429,145,000 after acquiring an additional 603,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,598,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $378,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,991 shares during the period. 26.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.08.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $26.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $57.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.07. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $23.14 and a 12 month high of $27.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

