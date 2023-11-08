863 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Purchased by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 160,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Gainplan LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 18.1% in the second quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 41,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 44,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 9,768 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance
VWO stock opened at $39.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.23. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.88 and a twelve month high of $43.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.
Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile
The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.
