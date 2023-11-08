2,709 Shares in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Bought by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 36.6% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 104,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,171,000 after purchasing an additional 13,421 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF stock opened at $77.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.2621 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.