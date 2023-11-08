11,730 Shares in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Bought by Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,115,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3.9% in the second quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% in the second quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 203,135 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,936,000 after buying an additional 14,935 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 65.2% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.4% during the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 26,762 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,106,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 326,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $86,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHW opened at $251.92 on Wednesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $205.43 and a 1 year high of $283.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHW. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.44.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $504,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 317,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,383,352. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

