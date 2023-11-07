Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on VC. UBS Group decreased their target price on Visteon from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Visteon from $160.00 to $149.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Visteon from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Visteon from $138.00 to $123.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Visteon in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a buy rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $164.86.

Get Visteon alerts:

View Our Latest Report on VC

Visteon Trading Up 0.7 %

Visteon stock opened at $116.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.41. Visteon has a 52 week low of $108.65 and a 52 week high of $171.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.49. Visteon had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Visteon will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Visteon

In other Visteon news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 14,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total value of $2,075,545.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,691,288.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visteon

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 1,286.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visteon in the first quarter worth $50,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visteon in the first quarter worth $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Visteon in the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visteon in the first quarter worth $48,000. 99.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Visteon

(Get Free Report)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.