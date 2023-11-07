Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $106.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.03 million. Vimeo had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS.

Vimeo Price Performance

NASDAQ:VMEO opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.80. Vimeo has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $5.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.77 and a beta of 1.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vimeo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the second quarter worth approximately $959,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vimeo by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,082,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,636 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vimeo by 324.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 109,416 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vimeo during the 2nd quarter worth $796,000. Finally, Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vimeo by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 433,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 182,472 shares during the period. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vimeo Company Profile

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

