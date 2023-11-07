Versor Investments LP Takes Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 169.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHRW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.73.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $82.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.78. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.17 and a 12-month high of $108.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 32.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.08%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Further Reading

