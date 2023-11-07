Versor Investments LP Sells 7,335 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Versor Investments LP lessened its holdings in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,335 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Asana were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Asana by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 120.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the first quarter valued at $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 765.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Asana in the second quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Asana alerts:

Asana Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ASAN opened at $18.93 on Tuesday. Asana, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.32 and a 12-month high of $26.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $162.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.91 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 87.79% and a negative net margin of 54.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ASAN shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Asana from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Asana from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.87.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Asana

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 39,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $696,355.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 519,681 shares in the company, valued at $9,115,204.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,719,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,112,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,514,136.47. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Anne Raimondi sold 39,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total value of $696,355.54. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 519,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,115,204.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,276,113 shares of company stock worth $79,651,383 and sold 67,815 shares worth $1,192,325. 63.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Asana Profile

(Free Report)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.