Versor Investments LP Raises Stock Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDU. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,385,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 12.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,468,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,454,000 after buying an additional 1,716,930 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 32.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,301,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,639,000 after buying an additional 817,621 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 275.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 997,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,277,000 after buying an additional 732,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 55.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,852,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,372,000 after buying an additional 659,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDU opened at $19.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.11. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.17 and a 52-week high of $22.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.

