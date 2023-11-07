Versor Investments LP Purchases Shares of 2,364 Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,364 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMR. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 344.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 222 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 13,521.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,855 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 221,219 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 37.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 393 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMR. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $199.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. TD Cowen cut shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Performance

Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock opened at $218.53 on Tuesday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.54 and a fifty-two week high of $267.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.56.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The energy company reported $12.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.32 by $2.84. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 62.51%. The business had revenue of $858.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $30.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 43.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, Chairman David J. Stetson sold 20,000 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.55, for a total value of $3,971,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 57,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,511,531.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2022, it operated twenty four active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

Further Reading

