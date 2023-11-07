Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greif by 1.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Greif by 48.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greif by 1.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greif by 67.1% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Greif by 5.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 45.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GEF. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Greif in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Greif in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Greif Stock Down 1.4 %

GEF opened at $65.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.74 and its 200 day moving average is $67.52. Greif, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.38 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.99.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. Greif had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Greif Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Greif’s payout ratio is currently 31.23%.

Greif Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

