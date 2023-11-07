Versor Investments LP Makes New $380,000 Investment in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fastenal by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,154,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,637,000 after acquiring an additional 138,257 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,676,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,259,000 after buying an additional 117,040 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,227,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,123,000 after buying an additional 681,328 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,243,000 after buying an additional 2,492,722 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,502,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,642,000 after buying an additional 41,898 shares during the period. 78.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FAST has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens cut shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fastenal news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $3,625,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total value of $1,110,843.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $3,625,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $58.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.39. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $45.70 and a twelve month high of $60.93.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.35%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

