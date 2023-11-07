Versor Investments LP Invests $341,000 in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,065 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in First Merchants by 125.1% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 146,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 81,211 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in First Merchants by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 637,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,002,000 after acquiring an additional 38,040 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in First Merchants by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 756,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,344,000 after acquiring an additional 48,310 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its stake in First Merchants by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 76,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in First Merchants in the 2nd quarter valued at $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRME stock opened at $29.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.08. First Merchants Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.52 and a fifty-two week high of $45.04.

First Merchants ( NASDAQ:FRME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). First Merchants had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 26.50%. The company had revenue of $161.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.60 million. Research analysts expect that First Merchants Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FRME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Merchants in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of First Merchants from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of First Merchants from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans. It also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

