Versor Investments LP Has $401,000 Stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Versor Investments LP lessened its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 54.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,072 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EWBC. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $134,919.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,946.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EWBC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EWBC

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $58.20 on Tuesday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.86 and a 1 year high of $80.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.36.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.02. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 33.62% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The firm had revenue of $648.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

About East West Bancorp

(Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.