Versor Investments LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Versor Investments LP decreased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,581 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Getty Realty by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Getty Realty by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Getty Realty by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Getty Realty by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Getty Realty by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on GTY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Getty Realty from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th.

Getty Realty Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:GTY opened at $28.14 on Tuesday. Getty Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $25.95 and a fifty-two week high of $36.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.42.

Getty Realty Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.13%.

About Getty Realty

