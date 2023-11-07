Versor Investments LP Buys Shares of 7,275 AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AZZ by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,719,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,276,000 after purchasing an additional 64,091 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AZZ by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,482,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,802,000 after purchasing an additional 14,129 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AZZ by 7.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,243,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,963,000 after purchasing an additional 85,083 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of AZZ by 4.3% in the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 927,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,232,000 after purchasing an additional 38,159 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AZZ by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 899,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,705,000 after purchasing an additional 19,257 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AZZ shares. StockNews.com lowered AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. B. Riley started coverage on AZZ in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Noble Financial started coverage on AZZ in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AZZ from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AZZ presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

NYSE AZZ opened at $47.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.33 and a beta of 1.28. AZZ Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.59 and a 1-year high of $50.86.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $398.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.91 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AZZ Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 17th. AZZ’s payout ratio is 77.27%.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

