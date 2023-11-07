Versor Investments LP Buys Shares of 5,048 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LGND. Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 45.7% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 12,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 38,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 8,764 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% during the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 24,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $936,000. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 62.4% during the second quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 45,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 17,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $53.21 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $923.19 million, a PE ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.90. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $49.24 and a 1-year high of $85.70.

Insider Transactions at Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LGND Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $26.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.74 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company’s revenue was down 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Todd C. Davis bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.38 per share, for a total transaction of $237,520.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 73,090 shares in the company, valued at $4,340,084.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LGND. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.75.

Get Our Latest Report on LGND

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.