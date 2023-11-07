Versor Investments LP Buys 1,380 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CBRL. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 158.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the first quarter worth $57,000. 93.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Down 3.6 %

CBRL stock opened at $66.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.88 and a 200 day moving average of $86.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.69 and a 52 week high of $121.17.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $836.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.59 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CBRL shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CL King dropped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cracker Barrel Old Country Store news, CEO Sandra B. Cochran sold 24,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $1,658,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,010,465.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Featured Stories

