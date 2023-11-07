Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Biechele Royce Advisors

Biechele Royce Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $43.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $107.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $47.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.35.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

