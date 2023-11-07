Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,127 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,850.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,416,899. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Union Pacific stock opened at $213.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $129.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $209.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $240.48.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $282.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.96.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

