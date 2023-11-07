Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) PT Raised to $510.00 at Truist Financial

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $475.00 to $510.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $470.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $395.00 to $412.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $442.43.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $412.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $385.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $390.44. Tyler Technologies has a 52-week low of $281.11 and a 52-week high of $426.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In related news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.87, for a total value of $837,792.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,081,920.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.87, for a total value of $837,792.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,081,920.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.59, for a total value of $1,982,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,727,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,611 shares of company stock worth $3,010,403. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 69.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,683,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

