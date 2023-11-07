Truist Financial Increases Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Price Target to $205.00

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Assurant from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Assurant in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Assurant currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $150.20.

Assurant Price Performance

NYSE:AIZ opened at $161.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.50. Assurant has a 1 year low of $104.49 and a 1 year high of $167.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $1.81. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Assurant will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

Assurant Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Assurant

In other Assurant news, CFO Richard S. Dziadzio sold 4,000 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $572,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,430,558.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,721,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $686,934,000 after acquiring an additional 58,354 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Assurant by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,694,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,103,000 after buying an additional 237,239 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Assurant by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,238,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,981,000 after buying an additional 573,309 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Assurant by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,111,000 after buying an additional 566,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Assurant by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,253,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,503,000 after buying an additional 39,825 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

