Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Sells 1,579 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $6,391,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on MMC. StockNews.com began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.21.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $584,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,281,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $194.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $96.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $192.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.87. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.86 and a 52 week high of $199.20.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

