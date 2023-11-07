Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Reduces Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. cut its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,755 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,356,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 99,608.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,395,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,059,415,000 after buying an additional 1,689,699,293 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Aflac by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,505,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,742,462,000 after acquiring an additional 291,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,888,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,297,000 after acquiring an additional 105,298 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Aflac by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,812,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,984 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Aflac by 71.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,512,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707,608 shares during the period. 66.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

Aflac Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE AFL opened at $81.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.36 and its 200 day moving average is $72.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $82.71. The stock has a market cap of $48.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.40. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 24.17%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 22.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $8,137,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 236,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,247,178.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William P. Bowers sold 23,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total transaction of $1,931,868.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,900,218.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $8,137,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,247,178.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,245 shares of company stock valued at $12,155,891 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.