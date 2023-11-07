Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Has $2 Billion Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,146 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,998,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 23.6% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.3% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.9% during the first quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.57.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MSI opened at $304.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $281.76 and a 200-day moving average of $284.90. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $245.76 and a one year high of $305.12. The company has a market cap of $50.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 651.69%. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total value of $284,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,382.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.