TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Given New $9.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JMP Securities from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TPG RE Finance Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.80.

TPG RE Finance Trust stock opened at $5.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 110.25 and a current ratio of 88.22. TPG RE Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $9.23. The company has a market capitalization of $433.40 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 27th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is -73.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRTX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 102.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,936,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,677,000 after buying an additional 1,488,474 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 3,051.6% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 935,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,294,000 after purchasing an additional 905,492 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 155.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 843,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,126,000 after purchasing an additional 513,815 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 633.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 509,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 439,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the first quarter worth $4,095,000. 57.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

