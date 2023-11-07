TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.

TherapeuticsMD Trading Up 5.4 %

TherapeuticsMD stock opened at $2.33 on Friday. TherapeuticsMD has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $7.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.62.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.17). TherapeuticsMD had a net margin of 61.23% and a return on equity of 232.35%. The company had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TherapeuticsMD

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 258.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 13,069 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 13.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 339.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 44,528 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000. 28.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile



TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY,BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brands. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products to wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

