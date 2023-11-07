The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by Biechele Royce Advisors

Biechele Royce Advisors raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab comprises about 2.3% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $6,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its position in Charles Schwab by 11.5% in the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 50,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 334.1% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 55,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 42,535 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 39.4% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 25,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 7,073 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.0% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 21.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.55 per share, with a total value of $50,438.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,022.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.55 per share, with a total value of $50,438.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,022.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $345,761.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,617,652.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,710 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,961 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW opened at $55.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.79 and its 200-day moving average is $56.05. The stock has a market cap of $98.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.91.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCHW

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.