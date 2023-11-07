The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Bought by Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1,094.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $424,700,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 144.3% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.3 %

SCHW opened at $55.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.79 and its 200-day moving average is $56.05. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $86.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.94.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $476,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $476,880.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.55 per share, with a total value of $50,438.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,022.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,710 shares of company stock worth $1,039,961 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCHW

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

