Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Shares Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP increased its position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 30.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Tenable were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tenable by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,984,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,251,000 after purchasing an additional 337,206 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,247,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,843,000 after purchasing an additional 370,932 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 1.0% during the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,567,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,508,000 after purchasing an additional 35,068 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,028,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,007,000 after purchasing an additional 38,358 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,411,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,554,000 after acquiring an additional 98,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tenable

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $213,267.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,369,485.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $213,267.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,839 shares in the company, valued at $11,369,485.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 2,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.42, for a total transaction of $112,197.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,156.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,078 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,500 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on TENB. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenable from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens decreased their target price on Tenable from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tenable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, September 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenable has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.38.

Tenable Price Performance

Shares of TENB stock opened at $37.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.77 and a 12-month high of $49.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.54.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

