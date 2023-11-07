Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on VIV. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $10.00 to $11.40 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telefônica Brasil has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.13.
The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0273 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 543.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 6,322 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Telefônica Brasil in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 578.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 8,410 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Telefônica Brasil in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Telefônica Brasil in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.
Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.
