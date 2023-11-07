Syra Health Corp.’s (NASDAQ:SYRA) Quiet Period Set To Expire Tomorrow

Syra Health’s (NASDAQ:SYRA – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Wednesday, November 8th. Syra Health had issued 1,615,000 shares in its public offering on September 29th. The total size of the offering was $6,669,950 based on an initial share price of $4.13. During Syra Health’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Syra Health Stock Up 11.3 %

NASDAQ:SYRA opened at $1.67 on Tuesday. Syra Health has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $3.70.

Syra Health Company Profile

Syra Health Corp., a healthcare services company, provides health education, population health management, behavioral and mental health, healthcare workforce, and digital health services in the United States. It offers health education services, including medical communications, patient education, and healthcare training; and population health management services, such as analytics as a service, epidemiology, and health equity analytics solutions.

