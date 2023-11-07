Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Price Target Raised to C$11.00

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ATB Capital set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Surge Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Surge Energy in a report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$11.75 to C$12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Surge Energy has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$13.31.

SGY stock opened at C$9.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$911.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.44. Surge Energy has a 12-month low of C$6.68 and a 12-month high of C$10.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.27.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Surge Energy’s payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company's principal properties include Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; the Southeast Saskatchewan properties are located in the Southeast corner of the Province; the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; the Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; and the Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

