StockNews.com Upgrades Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Neonode Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Neonode stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.33. Neonode has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $14.75.

Get Neonode alerts:

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 22.86% and a negative net margin of 88.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Neonode Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Neonode by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,882 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Neonode by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Neonode by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Investor AB acquired a new stake in Neonode in the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Neonode by 1,297.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland, Germany, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Neonode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neonode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.