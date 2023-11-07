StockNews.com Upgrades Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.
Neonode Stock Up 2.8 %
Shares of Neonode stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.33. Neonode has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $14.75.
Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 22.86% and a negative net margin of 88.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter.
Neonode Company Profile
Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland, Germany, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.
