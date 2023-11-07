StockNews.com Lowers Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

AGR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Avangrid from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.75.

Shares of NYSE:AGR opened at $31.39 on Friday. Avangrid has a 12 month low of $27.46 and a 12 month high of $44.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.54%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 480.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 132.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Networks and Renewables. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

