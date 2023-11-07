StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Hudson Global Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of HSON opened at $16.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.38. Hudson Global has a 52 week low of $14.66 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The stock has a market cap of $46.39 million, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.61.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $44.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.23 million. Hudson Global had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 10.19%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hudson Global will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Global

About Hudson Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSON. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Hudson Global by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 7,916 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Hudson Global by 241.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Hudson Global by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Hudson Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $539,000. 48.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

