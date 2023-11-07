StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Shares of HSON opened at $16.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.38. Hudson Global has a 52 week low of $14.66 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The stock has a market cap of $46.39 million, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.61.
Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $44.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.23 million. Hudson Global had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 10.19%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hudson Global will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.
Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.
